Leyla Aliyeva visits school for visually impaired in Hanoi [PHOTOS]

21 April 2025 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited Nguyen Dinh Chieu secondary school in Hanoi as part of her visit to Vietnam, Azernews reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva got acquainted with the educational conditions created at the school.

During the meeting held here, information was provided on the Foundation's projects in the field of integration of visually impaired people into society and inclusive education in our country. It was noted that a cooperation agreement was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the UNDP on ensuring access to information and communication technologies for people with visual impairments and people with low vision, and that this project is aimed at integrating visually impaired people into society and expanding their opportunities to obtain knowledge and information through information and communication tools. It was reported that, on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a printing house was established under a special boarding school for visually impaired children, where textbooks and teaching aids in Braille are printed.

As part of support for inclusive education, Leyla Aliyeva presented a certificate of financial support from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to a secondary school for visually impaired people in Vietnam. At the same time, it was brought to the attention that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will donate a number of equipment to the school to support the education of visually impaired children.

It should be noted that the school, which has been operating since 1982, is intended for visually impaired children. Since 1988, sighted people have also been able to receive education at the school in question. Currently, 1,800 students, including 145 visually impaired people, are studying at the school.

In addition to teaching academic subjects, the teaching staff is also engaged in the development of an inclusive education model. An extensive system for inclusive education has been established here. The school's mission is to provide equal quality educational opportunities, promote independence and integration into society.