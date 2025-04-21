Film about Garabagh War premiered in Nizami Cinema Center [PHOTOS]

21 April 2025 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The full-length feature film "Doğma torpaq", produced with financial support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Cinema Agency and Narimanfilm studio, had its premiere at the Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports.

The gala event was attended by Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Azerbaijan Republic Sabina Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova, Deputy Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament and

Academician Rafael Huseynov, First Secretary of the Azerbaijan Film-Makers Union, People's Artist Shafiga Mammadova, along with prominent figures from the realms of science, culture, and cinema lovers.

Before the screening, it was emphasized that "Doğma torpaq" is distinguished as the first artistic work created in the territories liberated after the 44-day Patriotic War, particularly in the city of Shusha. The film delves into three pivotal events in Azerbaijan's contemporary history: the forced displacement of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands—now part of Armenia, the first Garabagh war, including the Khojaly genocide, and the resounding victory of Azerbaijan in the recent conflict.

Set against the backdrop of 1992, at a time when the independent Azerbaijan Republic was embroiled in a struggle against Armenian separatists in Garabagh, the story follows Miranda, a journalist from London, who travels to Azerbaijan to create a documentary about the Caucasian leopard. Her journey intertwines with that of Emil, an intelligence officer, as they navigate numerous challenges together.

Audience reception of "Doğma torpaq" was overwhelmingly positive, with viewers expressing profound interest and emotion, culminating in a standing ovation at the end of the premiere.

Following the screening, the creative team took to the stage to discuss their five-year journey in bringing the project to life. Filming locations included not just Shusha but also Baku, Gobustan, Guba, Barda, Zagatala, and Gakh.

The film was scripted and directed by Ilgar Safat, produced by Nariman Mammadov, with line production overseen by Leyla Dostalizade.

The cinematography was handled by Konstantin Esadze, while Araz Gumbetli composed the score, with sound engineering by Ivan Gusakov and Mehman Nadirov.

The main roles in the film were played by Rustam Jabrayilov and Russian actress Alina Vorontsova, supported by a cast that included People's Artists Haji Ismailov and Mabud Maharramov, along with actors such as Azer Aydamir, Gorgud Jafarli, Rashad Safarov, and many more.

Plans are underway for the film to be screened in several foreign nations and to participate in international film festivals.

"Doğma torpaq" is set to be released in theaters across the country starting April 24.