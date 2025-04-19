Azerbaijan highlights cultural heritage at Rabat Book Fair [PHOTOS]

19 April 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

The 30th Rabat International Book Fair officially opened on April 17 in Rabat, the capital of the Kingdom of Morocco.

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan is participating in the prestigious literary event with a national stand, organized by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and supported by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco.

The national stand features a diverse collection of newly published and valuable books about Azerbaijan, offering visitors and participants insights into the country's rich history, culture, and book art.

Kamran Musayev, a representative from the Ministry of Culture’s Book Industry Department, took part in several events on the opening day of the fair.

Organized by Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, the event has drawn a total of 756 participants from 51 countries. A wide array of cultural events is scheduled to take place throughout the fair.

The United Arab Emirates has been honored as the "Guest of Honor" at this year’s edition. The 30th Rabat International Book Fair will continue until April 27.