Prominent actress who leaves indelible mark on national theater [PHOTOS]

It has been 118 remarkable years since the birth of Fatma Gadri, one of the first professional actresses in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Known for her outstanding talent and dedication, she was also the first to receive professional theater training in Azerbaijan.

Fatma Gadri was born on April 14, 1907, in Odessa. In 1926, she completed her studies at the pedagogical and theater technical schools in Baku and began her acting career at the Baku Turkic Workers' Theater. By 1932, she was performing at the Baku Russian Drama Theater, and in 1935, she joined the Azerbaijan State Drama Theater, where she continued to shine.

Throughout her career, Fatma Gadri played many memorable roles, including:-Masha in A.S. Pushkin's "Dubrovsky", Khuraman in S. Vurgun's "Vagif", Juliet and Emilia in William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" and "Othello", Louise in F. Schiller's "Intrigue and Love", Gultekin in J. Jabbarli's "Aydin", Mahabbet in M. Ibrahimov's "Love".

In addition to her performances, Fatma Gadri was passionate about teaching. From 1933 onwards, she shared her experience and knowledge with aspiring actors, helping to nurture the next generation of talent.

In recognition of her contributions, Fatma Gadri received the honorary title of People's Artist in 1943. She was also awarded the Order of the Red Banner of Labor and the Badge of Honor for her dedication to the arts.

Fatma Gadri left an indelible mark on Azerbaijani theater and culture before passing away on February 29, 1968, in Baku. Her legacy continues to inspire countless artists and theater enthusiasts.