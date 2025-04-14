Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents: Art Weekend festival

14 April 2025 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

Preparations for the art festival in Baku, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, are underway, Azernews reports.

Art enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting and unique weekend from October 31 to November 2. The project, titled "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW," aims to immerse the city in a wave of creativity, emotion, and energy throughout the entire weekend.

The main element for Art Weekend is water and will be at the center of the project’s concept from a philosophical, artistic and ecological perspective. This is no coincidence. As such, water is both a creative metaphor, a mirror of change and a symbol of a bridge between man and nature.

In addition to Azerbaijan, renowned artists, curators and art figures from other countries will participate in the Art Weekend festival, where creative individuals will come together in Baku to explore water as a force and theme that permeates all types of creativity.

The event, which will go beyond the traditional exhibition format, will also feature various presentations and interactive installations.

Viewers will be introduced to breathtaking paintings that pulsate with emotion, sculptures that awaken the human spirit, and beautiful examples of other areas of art.

During Art Weekend, art and the spirit of transformation will unite in various art venues in Baku - galleries, theaters, exhibition halls, and open-air exhibitions.

"Sense the Future NOW" is not just an art event, but also an invitation to rediscover yourself, delving into the depths of human feelings for a new view of the world.

The organizers of Art Weekend invite everyone to touch and feel the future.