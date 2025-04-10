Ganja to hold creative meeting with People's Artist Nuraddin Mekhtikhanli

10 April 2025 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On April 10, Ganja State National Drama Theater will organize a new seminar "Acting: the Journey of a Hero with a Thousand Masks" as part of the "Theater from Generation to Generation" project, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) jointly with the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with the support of the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Department of Culture and the Ganja State National Drama Theater.

The guest of the seminar, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Nuraddin Mehdikhanli will share with young people the secrets of acting, stage plasticity, communication between the director, actor and spectator, the acting position in stage productions.

The main goal of the seminar is to contribute to the development of the national theater by creating a platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences between generations, as well as to increase interest in the field by applying modern international trends and forming an active creative environment by involving young people.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.