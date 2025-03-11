Azerbaijan's national pavilion to showcase ‘seven bridges for sustainability’ at Expo 2025

11 March 2025 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will participate in Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, which opens on April 13 in Osaka, Japan, under the theme "Designing the Future Society for Our Lives," Azernews reports.

The Heydar Aliyev Center is organizing Azerbaijan's national pavilion, which will be located in the "Connecting Lives" section of the exhibition. The pavilion, themed "Seven Bridges for Sustainability," draws inspiration from the poem "Seven Beauties" by Nizami Ganjavi, reflecting Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, technological progress, and commitment to sustainability.

The three-story pavilion features a facade with intricate network motifs, symbolizing Azerbaijan’s craftsmanship and artistic traditions. Visitors will explore seven themes represented by seven "giant beauties", covering cultural diversity, heritage, traditional art, architecture, sustainability, natural resources, sports, and tourism.

A symbolic tree display will highlight Azerbaijan-Japan relations, featuring the "Azerbaijani tree," "Japanese tree," and a "Friendship tree"—a fusion of both nations' cultural elements.

Azerbaijan was the first country to sign a participation agreement for Expo 2025, reflecting its strong ties with Japan and commitment to global exhibitions. The event will host 165 countries and seven international organizations across a 155-hectare venue, expecting 28 million visitors over 184 days.

Expo 2025 will serve as a hub for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange, fostering discussions on sustainable solutions and future societies.