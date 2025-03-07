Children's Philharmonic to present Novruz holiday concert

7 March 2025 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic will host a concert dedicated to the Novruz holiday on March 14, Azernews reports.

The Philharmonic's ensembles, including Şəms Children's Choir, the Musical Children's Theater, Güləbatın Vocal Class, Sədəf Folk Instrument Ensemble and a dance group consisting of soloists of different age groups - will perform interesting compositions and musical numbers at the concert.

To purchase tickets, please visit iTicket.Az.

Note that the first day of Novruz falls on the spring equinox on March 20-21. The holiday celebrates the arrival of spring and the start of a new year.

On September 30, 2009, Novruz was included in UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. On February 23, 2010, the UN declared March 21 the International Day of Novruz.

Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Hall is an educational and amateur centre for children in various fields of art.

Established in 1991, it has two main orchestras: the Children Symphony Orchestra and the Children Folk Instruments Orchestra, a dance troupe formed in 1991, a children's theatre studio operating since 2013, the children's choir and chamber ensemble "Shams" since 2012, the ensemble of wind instruments, the art circle and other groups.

Headed by Honoured Art Worker Dilara Aliyeva, the State Children Philharmonic Hall provides all necessary conditions for young talents to study various art fields.

Those who distinguished themselves performed in concert halls around the world and won prizes at international festivals and competitions.