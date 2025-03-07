Gakh holds meeting with People's Artist Zabit Nabizade [PHOTOS]

7 March 2025 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting with People's Artist of Azerbaijan, senior lecturer of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Zabit Nabizade has taken place in Gakh, Azernews reports.

The event held in the House of Culture of Gakhingiloy village, was organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Shaki-Zagatala Regional Department of Culture as part of the "Friend of the Master" project.

The Acting Head of the Shaki-Zagatala Regional Department of Culture Emil Badalov and the Acting Director of MEMİM Vugar Humbatov participated in the event.

In their remarks, they stressed that the project is aimed at promoting culture, stimulating the creativity of children and youth, identifying young talents in the regions, as well as organizing the exchange of experience between outstanding cultural figures and young talents.

The meeting was moderated by Riad Jabrayilov. People's Artist Zabit Nabizade spoke about teaching mugham art, performing skills, concert activities and supporting talented youth.

The meeting was held in the format of a master class. During the event, various folk songs and tasnifs were performed by students of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory - first-year student Rais Niftaliyev and third-year student Ruhangiz Musayeva, as well as students of Sheki Children's Music School No. 4 (Elmira Jafarli, Elvina Mammadova) and Gakh Children's Music School (Akshina Dostuyeva, Semy Sharifova, Aksana Jumayeva).

The performers were accompanied on the tar by Altay Niftaliyev, Sakhavat Jumayev, Mohammad Mohammadkarimov, on the kamancha - Araz Aghaverdiyev, Hamil Latifov, Azad Guliyev, on the naghara - Khaladdin Asgarov.

The event was attended by students from regional children's music and art schools, their teachers and parents. At the end, questions of interest to the participants were answered and a commemorative photo was taken.

