ASTA to hold intensive practical seminar for exhibition industry professionals [PHOTOS]

13 February 2025

Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA) will hold for exhibition participants and stand builders on the topic of "How to improve the efficiency of participation in exhibitions" on February 24, Azernews reports.

During the training, participants will become familiar with effective methods for achieving maximum results at exhibitions.

The seminar, which will be held for the sixth time and is aimed at systematizing exhibition experience, will give participants the opportunity to "look at themselves from the outside" and get rid of common mistakes and stereotypes that arise in the process of preparing for exhibitions. The event is purely practical in nature, and discussions will be based on specific examples of exhibitions.

The practical intensive seminar will be conducted by Nikolay Karasev, Director of the Exhibition Consulting Agency "ExpoEffect", which has 25 years of experience in the exhibition industry and has organized more than 1,000 practical trainings for exhibition participants in more than 10 countries.

An experienced expert will demonstrate to participants effective methods for increasing efficiency at exhibitions, based on real cases and examples. Since 2006, more than 25,000 people have taken part in the seminar. It is recommended with a high loyalty index (NPS), which confirms its value and demand among professionals who return for training again.

The training will consist of two parts. The first part, devoted to the topic "How to increase the efficiency of participation in exhibitions", will cover key aspects of organizing exhibition activities. The discussion will cover the features of holding exhibitions, typical mistakes and stereotypes of participants, strategies for creating a successful exhibition presence, proper organization of the stand, as well as effective presentation of services and products.

The second part of the training will focus on the work of the exhibition team. Participants will study the main functions of the stand staff, rules of business appearance and behavior, tactics and techniques for interacting with visitors, methods for effective product presentation, as well as approaches to developing business connections and evaluating the results of participation in the exhibition in the post-exhibition period.

The seminar for stand builders on the topic "How to create and sell exhibition stands" will be devoted to the requirements for a modern exhibition stand, the organization of functional zones and the optimization of product presentation. During the training, participants will be provided with practical information about the communicative function of the stand, attracting the attention of visitors and trends in expo design.