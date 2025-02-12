Fikrat Amirov's ballet enjoys stunning success at Royal Opera House Muscat [PHOTOS]

12 February 2025 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

For many years, Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" touches the hearts of people, solidifying its status as an artistic masterpiece.

The Royal Opera House Muscat has recently witnessed the breathtaking performance of Fikrat Amirov's ballet.

Choreographed by eminent choreographer Eldar Aliyev, this production was met with thunderous applause and admiration from the audience.

The legendary ballet was brought to life by a talented troupe of the Marians Theater's Primorsky Stage, alongside the Symphony Orchestra and Choir, under the baton of the principal conductor, music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev.

All tickets for the performances were sold out several months before the premiere, which speaks of the public's enthusiastic interest in this firs-ever Azerbaijani ballet presentation in the Royal Opera House Muscat.

Notably, Eldar Aliyev's version of "One Thousand and One Nights" ballet is recognized among Top 300 performances in the Golden Fund of Theater Productions competition in 2025.

The lead roles on the ballet were portrayed by soloists of the Primorsky Stage, including Anna Samostrelova, Irina Sapozhnikova, Lilia Berezhnova, Viktor Mulygin, Sergey Umanets, Lada Sartakova, Shizuru Kato, Saki Nishida, Yuri Zinnurov, Sergey Amanbayev, Denis Klepikov, Alexandra Shalimova, Georgy Stelmakh, Daria Tikhonova, who brought their characters to life with a great passion and skill. Every element of the ballet performance resonated with the excellence, leaving spectators in awe.

The soprano voices of Samira Galimova and Anastasia Kikot made the music even more beautiful, and Ramin Azimov and Nadezhda Medvedeva's tar playing enriched the performance with cultural authenticity. The audience was thoroughly delighted by the talent on display.

Following the ballet performance, the creative team received heartfelt congratulations from General Director of the Royal Opera House Muscat Umberto Fanni, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman Rashad Ismayilov and renowned Italian producer Roberto Giovanardi, all expressing their admiration for the brilliant performance.

Marking its debut in the Middle East in December 2023, in Doha, Qataar,"One Thousand and One Nights" has continued to enchant the audiences with its breathtaking storytelling and stunning choreography.

The ballet has been demonstrated with great success at renowned venues across the globe, including the Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg, Russian Bolshoi Theater and Bulgarian National Opera and Ballet.