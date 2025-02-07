State Academic Musical Theater marks jubilee of prominent director [PHOTOS]

7 February 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater has celebrated the 85th anniversary of the prominent director, holder of the state orders "Shohrat" and "Sharaf", People's Artist Jannat Selimova, Azernews reports.

The evening featured a screening of the musical comedy "O olmasın, bu olsun" ("If not That One, Then This One", also known as "Mashadi Ibad"), directed by Jannat Selimova based on the work of the same name by the great composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

Deputy Director of the theater, PhD in Art Criticism Vafa Mukhadzhirova, on behalf of the theater management and the team, congratulated the hero of the day, telling about the life and work of the Master, who occupies an important place in the history of Azerbaijani culture.

As the brightest representative of Azerbaijani theatrical art, Jannat Selimova has always been distinguished by her originality and originality in creativity, her stage productions were a great success both in our country and abroad. Honored Artist Akbar Alizade also shared kind words about his innovative teacher Jannat Selimova, telling about her fruitful work in the theatrical sphere, and about her invaluable role in the formation of the acting and directing school.

The hero of the day was presented with a theater diploma and bouquets of flowers. Jannat Selimova expressed her sincere gratitude for the kind words and wishes.