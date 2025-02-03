Exhibition "Turkic World" leaves art lovers in awe [PHOTOS]

International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has presented an exhibition by People's Artist Ashraf Heybati titled "Turkic World", Azernews reports.

Addresing the openning ceremony of the exhibition, President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova stressed that the multi-figure and poetic compositions presented at the exhibition reflect the spirit, traditions, and everyday life of the Turkic peoples.

Emphasizing that the fund pays special attention to the implementation of such projects, Aktoty Raimkulova said, "These works revive the images of outstanding historical figures and heroes from the epics of the Turkic world - Dede Korkut, Shah Ismail, Attila, and others. Their diversity and well-developed details offer visitors a different perspective on Turkic cultural heritage. The exhibition enchants not only art lovers but also everyone who wishes to understand the value of Turkic history, culture, and heritage. Our goal is to protect our culture and promote it on the international stage."

The President of the Simurg Azerbaijan Cultural Association, Professor Fuad Mammadov, said that the current exhibition is a grand symbol that possesses unifying power.

"Ashraf Heybati is an outstanding artist who has made a valuable contribution to the Turkic world. Through his beautiful works, he introduces the world not only to Azerbaijani culture and art but also to all Turkic peoples. The artist's creativity is rich with colorful symbols filled with deep meaning," he added.

The author of the exhibition, Ashraf Heybati, stated that his mission as an artist is to promote Turkic culture in the world with dignity.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova awarded Ashraf Heybati for reflecting the rich Turkic cultural heritage at a high level in his works and for the successful organization of the exhibition "Turkic World."

The People's Artist donated one of his works to the International Fund for Turkic Culture and Heritage. At the conclusion, the guests explored the exhibition.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.