An exhibition titled "Garabagh is Azerbaijan" has opened at the Independence Museum of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports. The project is organized by the Tank Veterans Public Union.

Many public and cultural figures attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The director of the Independence Museum of Azerbaijan Sadi Mirseibli welcomed the guests of the event.

In his speech, Sadi Mirseibli highlighted the significance of the exhibition. He noted that such exhibitions are an important step in preserving Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, demonstrating the strength and unity of our people to the world.

Sadi Mirseibli outlined that the victory achieved by Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War is also an example for future generations. It is not only a victory in the history of the Azerbaijani people but also the highest embodiment of national unity and solidarity.

The chairman of the religious community of "Mountain Jews of Azerbaijan," Milikh Evdaev, said that the Azerbaijani people have historically been characterized by resilience, national will, and love for their homeland.

Calling the 44-day Patriotic War the brightest example of these traits, he emphasized that the Azerbaijani people united in a strong fist around President Ilham Aliyev and demonstrated the true strength of unity and solidarity.

The chairman of the Tank Veterans Public Union Gaji Azimov, artist Mehriban Alisheva, and curator of the exhibition Ulkar Abulfat underlined that the unity of the Azerbaijani people during the war and the great victory achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev occupies an exceptional place in the history of Azerbaijan.

They spoke about how, after this glorious victory in Garabagh, historical monuments were restored, preserving Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. The beauty of these monuments is reflected in the artworks presented at the exhibition.

Speakers highlighted the selflessness of our martyrs and veterans, describing their struggle as an example for future generations of the Azerbaijani people. They also noted that the exhibition is of great significance for preserving our cultural heritage and instilling a patriotic spirit in the younger generations.

Artists whose works are represented in the exhibition were awarded diplomas in recognition of their efforts to contribute to the protection of the national cultural heritage, the restoration of Garabagh, and the unity of the Azerbaijani people. The guests then viewed the exhibition.

The exhibition features works by 14 artists, showcasing the nature of the liberated Garabagh from the 44-day Patriotic War, as well as historical and architectural monuments that were destroyed as a result of Armenian vandalism, which are being restored under the guidance of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Independence Museum of Azerbaijan was founded on December 7, 1919, in Baku. The museum houses over 20,000 exhibits displayed across six different halls.

The first hall covers Azerbaijan's history from ancient times to the 19th century. The second hall focuses on the history of the country from the late 19th century to the 20th century.

The third hall highlights the national independence movement in Southern Azerbaijan during the early 20th century. The fourth hall discusses Azerbaijan's history during times of repression and the Great Patriotic War.

The fifth hall is dedicated to the independence movement in the late 20th century and the Garabagh War. The sixth hall showcases the history of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan and the contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The museum also offers a children's program called "We are the heirs of independence," where kids can engage in various activities while learning about the country's history in a fun way.