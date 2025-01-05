Azerbaijani actor Azər Baxşəliyev passes away due to multiple organ failure

5 January 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani actor Azər Baxşəliyev has tragically lost his battle with multiple organ failure, as reported by Azernews, citing the Azerbaijan Medical University. Despite the relentless efforts of doctors since last evening, irreversible processes have occurred in Baxşəliyev's overall condition.

Azər Baxşəliyev, born on July 3, 1985, was a well-known figure in Azerbaijani entertainment, particularly recognized for his roles in the popular TV series "Bozbash Pictures," where he portrayed the characters Ağsaqqal and Əzəmət. He graduated from the Azerbaijan International University's Faculty of Regional Studies of Arab Countries and worked at ATV television channel. Baxşəliyev was also known for his hobby of collecting Soviet car models.

The actor had been suffering from kidney failure for an extended period and was in urgent need of a kidney transplant. On January 2, 2025, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Azerbaijan Medical University's Teaching Surgery Clinic in a coma. Despite initial reports of his death, it was later confirmed that his heart function had been restored, and he was placed on a ventilator. However, his condition remained critically severe.

Yesterday evening, despite the best efforts of the medical team, Baxşəliyev's condition deteriorated further, leading to irreversible damage. As a result, at the request of his parents and family members, he was taken home.

Azər Baxşəliyev's passing marks a significant loss for the Azerbaijani entertainment industry. His contributions to television and film, particularly through his memorable performances in "Bozbash Pictures," have left an indelible mark on audiences. He is survived by his wife, Nigar Baxşəliyeva, and their daughter.

As his fans mourn the loss of a beloved actor, his legacy will continue to live on through his work and the memories he created for them. The entertainment industry and his admirers will remember Azər Baxşəliyev for his talent.