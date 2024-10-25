Opera Theater under Fidan Hajiyeva's Music and Vocal School performs its first concert [PHOTOS]

The Opera Theater under the Fidan Hajiyeva's Music and Vocal School has its first concert at the Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU), Azernews reports.

The musical evening, timed to the World Opera Day (October 25) was attended by the faculty teaching staff and students.

The concert program featured music pieces by Azerbaijani and world classics - Uzeyir Hajibayli, Tofig Guliyev, Muslim Magomayev, Gioachino Rossini, Georges Bizet, Giuseppe Verdi and many others.

The talented soloists Emin Ismayilov, Orkhan Jabbarov, Asim Muradov, Altun Suleymanov, Rauf Mammadzade and Anar Hamidli thrilled the audience with their performances.

Fidan Hajiyeva performed compositions solo and in a duet with young talents. The concert received a storm of applause from the audience.

At the evening, it was said that for many years, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva has been promoting classical art, successfully performing worldwide, including in Italy, Japan, Germany, Great Britain, Switzerland, Turkiye, Spain, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Albania, etc.

In 2019, Fidan Hajiyeva created the first women's chamber orchestra MEZZO in the Azerbaijani history, and this year she organized and held the International Opera Festival for the first time in the country.

The creation of the Opera House is aimed at developing young people in the field of opera art, serves the purpose of providing an opportunity for talented students, graduates of universities and schools to show their work to the general public. Such evenings will be also held in other universities of the country.

In conclusion, the Rector of Azerbaijan Medical University, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Garay Garaybayli, the grandson of the famous actor, People's Artist Aghasadig Garaybayli, expressed gratitude to Fidan Hajiyeva for holding an amazing evening and admiration for the young talents of the Opera House.

In honor of World Opera Day, the singer also presented a photo shoot, which was worked on by stylist and makeup artist Sabina Imanova and artist and designer Jeyhun Jamalov.

