15th Baku International Film Festival opens with diverse film lineup

6 October 2024 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

The 15th Baku International Film Festival opened at the Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by officials from the Ministry of Culture, members of the festival's international jury, artists, and film enthusiasts.

In his speech, festival director Fehruz Shamiyev emphasized the festival’s growth over the years, stating, “For 15 years, we have successfully expanded our reach. The festival not only stimulates local authors but also fosters opportunities for creative discussions.”

Honored art worker Orkhan Fikretoglu, acting director of the Azerbaijan Republic Film Agency, highlighted the significance of the festival: “The Baku International Film Festival is the longest-running film festival in Azerbaijan. We support any festival that advances cinematography and are delighted to celebrate this successful project that has thrived for 15 years. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to its success. I wish the participants great success.”

Continuing the festival's tradition, the ceremony honored People’s Artists Hamida Omarova and Shukufa Yusupova with the "Golden Nar" award for their contributions to Azerbaijani cinema.

Festival jury members were then invited to the stage, and it was announced that this year’s festival includes a competition for full-length films alongside short films.

The festival will run until the 8th of the month, showcasing 79 films from 26 countries, including Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Korea, China, India, Colombia, Russia, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Moldova, Croatia, and Iran. Screenings will be held at the Nizami Cinema, and admission is free.

Founded by the Center of Young Cinematographers, this festival is part of the "Baku Cinema Breeze" (BCB) event, supported by the Ministry of Culture and the Film Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Notable festivals like DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival, ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival, and ATA Turkish World International Animation Film Festival also participate in this significant event.

Information support - Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews.Az