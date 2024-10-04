Icherisheher Reserve's project awarded international prize [PHOTOS]

4 October 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration's project has won Jean-Paul-L'Allier Prize for Heritage, Azernews reports.

During the opening of the 17th World Congress of the Organization of World Heritage Cities (OWHC) held in the city of Cordoba, Spain, with the participation of more than 100 historical city leaders and the organization members, OWHC President and the Mayor of Quebec City, Bruno Marchand, officially announced that Icherisheher has been selected as the winning city.

Twelve finalists (including Quebec, Krakow, Kotor, Mexico, Visby, and other cities) made it to the final stage; however, the project "Baku Khan Palace Complex" project was chosen as the winner among them.

The project titled "Improving the Quality of Life in Icherisheher: Baku Khans' Park and Baku Khan Palace Complex," was awarded by a jury composed of members from various member cities.

Following the official declaration of winner, a project was presented for the congress participants.

Note that the Jean-Paul-L'Allier Prize for Heritage has been presented every two years by the Organization of World Heritage Cities since 2009.

The award aims to promote projects and programs implemented for the protection, enhancement, or good management of historical urban ensembles internationally in member cities

OWHC is an international non-profit, non-governmental organization of 250 cities in which sites of the UNESCO World Heritage list are located. It was founded in 1993 in Fez, Morocco, during the second International Symposium of World Heritage Cities.

The headquarters of the OWHC are located in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Altogether the 250 member cities of the OWHC have a population of more than 130 million.

Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration has been a member of the Organization of World Heritage Cities (OWHC) since 2016.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defensive nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and the city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace Complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

The Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

In 2000, the Old City of Baku, including the Palace of the Shirvanshahs and Maiden Tower, became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz