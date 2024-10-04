Ganja hosts concert dedicated to prominent mugham singer [PHOTOS]

4 October 2024 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

A last concert has been held within "Cultural Heritage of the People", initiated by the Ganja State Philharmonic Hall with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Ganja Executive Power, and the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Cultural Department, Azernews reports.

The concert is dedicated to Seid Shushinski, a prominent representative of the national mugham school.

On the first day of the project, a concert program was held featuring teachers and students from the Children's Music School of Samukh's Garayeri settlement.

Fuad Ramazanov, Zamina Mustafayeva, Huseyn Kalandarli, Salim Aliyev, Leyla Mehdiyeva, and Khafiz Hasanov performed compositions including "Bəstə-Nigar", "Şur", "Arazbari", "Dilkəş", and "Segah".

The project "Cultural Heritage of the People" aims to promote classical examples of Azerbaijani musical art and to engage in educational activities aimed at bringing folk music to a wider audience and modern youth.

Within the framework of the project, a series of events dedicated to prominent figures in culture and art are being held.

Previous evenings have focused on the classics of compositional art such as Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Suleyman Alasgarov, and mugham singer Jabbar Garyagdioglu.

