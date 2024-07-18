Baku. Sea. Summer. Festival captures essence of hot weather [PHOTOS]

18 July 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The summer season is here, and all eyes are on the coast.

The sounds of waves breaking on the shore is incredibly relaxing. Summer leaves vivid memories that cannot be forgotten.

Baku. Sea. Summer Festival celebrates unforgettable moments of the summer season through a photo exhibition featuring works of 15 authors.

The photo project united talents like Rustam Huseynov, Joshgun Suleymanov, Nurzia Khalilova, Aydin Mehdiyev, Leyla Agayeva, Valery Bazrukh, Emil Ghazi, Veronica Grigorieva, Teymur Bekirzadeh, Irada Asadova, Fakhraddin Mammadov, Vsevolod Tsurikov, Nigar Babayeva, Ahmad Khatamzade and Maryam Nazarli.

"Baku. Sea. Summer Festival demonstrates the ascetic beauty of chiaroscuro, creating a visual narrative that transports viewers to the shores of the Caspian Sea and the bustling streets of daytime summer Baku. Spectators actively discussed the photo works with their authors, comparing styles and features of artistic style," Rustam Huseynov told Azernews.

The exhibition, which displays 20 photo works, brilliantly captures the essence of Baku's summer, showcasing the interplay of light and shadow, the energy of the sun, and the beauty of the Caspian Sea shore.

Furthermore, Arzu Manafli read her poems, noting the unique atmosphere of the vibrant exhibition.

The festival venue, the Russian House in Baku, bathed in soft evening light, provided a picturesque backdrop for the event, adding a special ambiance to the celebration of summer's beauty.

Inspired by the warmth and timeless allure of the coast, Baku. Sea. Summer. Festival will be remembered for a long time by its participants.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz