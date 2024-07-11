Culture Ministry holds session on contest for promotion of cultural and creative industries [PHOTOS]

11 July 2024 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

The Culture Ministry has organized an open information session for non-governmental organizations regarding the announced grant competition for the promotion of cultural and creative industries, Azernews reports.

NGOs members interested in the competition participated in the event held at Center for Cultural and Creative Industries.

Head of the Department of Creative Industries and Digital Development Rashad Azizov spoke about the conditions of participation, priority directions and sub-topics. He noted the requirements for the project proposal.

In his speech, Rashad Azizov stressed that the project aims to develop creative industries.

"The development strategy of cultural and creative industries is designed for 2022-2026. It is important to create new business entities and have a 5 percent growth in this direction every year. In my opinion, the export sector should be developed and the number of creative industry products should be increased. It is possible to combine different topics in the project. It is completely dependent on creativity. Among the priority directions of the grant competition, there are projects related to the development of culture and creative industries, digital solutions in the field of culture, support of local animation, and institutionalization of the film industry," said Rashad Azizov.

"Non-governmental organizations that previously received a grant from the Culture Ministry, but did not fulfill their obligations under the contract despite the conclusion of the grant agreement, cannot participate in the competition. You can apply for the grant competition for the promotion of cultural and creative industries for non-governmental organizations until August 2. Acceptance of documents is carried out in electronic form through the internet resource grants.culture.az," he added.

The event continued in a question-and-answer format.

