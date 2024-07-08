Children's writer Gulzar Ibrahimova presents her fairy tale book [PHOTOS]

Children's writer Gulzar Ibrahimova has presented her fairy tale book "Trolls' Secret" at International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The book presentation was organized with the support of the Nizami Ganjavi Weekend School of Azerbaijani language in Oslo, Norway.

Coordinator of the Nizami Ganjavi Weekend School Gunay Aliyeva briefed the audience about the book.

The fairy tale book "Trolls' Secret" is dedicated to the trolls, the fairy tale heroes of the Scandinavian peoples.

Speaking about the novel, writer Gulzar Ibrahimova said that the tale was created for a year.

At the event, children's writer, head of Agilli Bala Publishing House Fatima Alkhas, Doctor of History, Professor Şahin Fazil, poets Gulaya Shinikhli, Fakhraddin Meydanli, Zaur Ustac and others expressed their opinion about Gulzar Ibrahimova's new book.

The artistic part of the event featured colorful musical and dance numbers with participation of Nizami Ganjavi Weekend School's students.

The young talents sang songs "My mother tongue" and "Sağ ol, O Vatan!" (lyrics-Gulzar Ibrahimova, music-Elshan Nijat).

Employees and numerous readers of Yasamal district Centralized Library System, representatives of the Russian community, children and parents as well as numerous book lovers took part in the event.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz