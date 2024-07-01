Azerbaijan represented at Maqom Art Int'l Forum [PHOTOS]

1 July 2024 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has participated in the Second Maqom Art International Forum held in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

More than 400 participants from 80 countries attended the event, held under the auspices of UNESCO and ICESCO.

The forum aims to safeguard traditional music, promote intercultural dialogue, and preserve and develop cultural diversity through supporting creativity.

The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, addressed the event. Speaking at the forum, Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed the importance of maqom art in global culture.

The official opening ceremony was followed by a gala concert featuring musical and dance numbers.

A music contest and international scientific and practical conference, "Theoretical and practical foundations of Makom Art: problems and solutions" were organized as part of the forum.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by young mugham singers Nisbat Sadrayeva and Safali Mirzaliyev.

They were accompanied by Ruslan Zarbaliev (tar), Parviz Farkhadov (kamancha) and Siyavush Farkhadov (naghara).

The contest performances were evaluated by jury members from Azerbaijan, the USA, Egypt, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and India.

The winners were determined in various categories, including "Best Maqom Ensemble", "Best Instrumental Solo", "Best Vocal Solo".

