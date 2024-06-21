Azernews.Az

Friday June 21 2024

Eterno music band presented in Ganja [PHOTOS]

21 June 2024 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
Laman Ismayilova
Eterno music band has been presented in Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

During the concert, the young musicians thrilled the audience with rock, rap, and pop compositions.

The concert program also featured mixes of folk songs. The presentation aroused a lot of interest among local youth.

