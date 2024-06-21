Eterno music band presented in Ganja [PHOTOS]

21 June 2024 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Eterno music band has been presented in Ganja State Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

During the concert, the young musicians thrilled the audience with rock, rap, and pop compositions.

The concert program also featured mixes of folk songs. The presentation aroused a lot of interest among local youth.

