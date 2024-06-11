Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Tashkent feature large-scale events

11 June 2024 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Days of Azerbaijani Culture have started in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the event opens a new page in the history of cultural ties between the two countries.

From musical numbers to theater plays, the Days of Azerbaijani Culture features a large-scale program, which became another celebration of Azerbaijani culture and art in the fraternal country.

On June 11, the Uzbekistan Writers' Union will host a conference themed "Muhammad Fuzuli and Alisher Navoi: our common literary and spiritual values."

On the same day, an Azerbaijani corner will open in the Uzbekistan National Library.

Also, a gala concert with the participation of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek cultural figures will take place at the Uzbekistan Palace of International Forums. Here the guests will have a chance to treat Azerbaijani traditional pastries and sweets.

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture on June 12 will be remembered for an exhibition "Azerbaijani National Heritage in Pearls of Art" at the Uzbekistan Gallery of Fine Arts and the play "I am who I am" to be staged by Azerbaijan State Yugh Theater at the Uzbek State Institute of Art and Culture.

On this day, Uzbek art lovers will also enjoy Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler".

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will present this world-famous work at the Uzbekistan State Academic Theater.

On June 13, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent will host a presentation of the book "The Sword and the Pen" by well-known author of historical novels Mammad Said Ordubadi.

The Azerbaijani Culture Days will leave an indelible mark in the memory of the fraternal Uzbek people, who are always interested in our literary and cultural riches.

Recall that the last time the Days of Azerbaijani Culture were organized in Uzbekistan was in 2022.

The holding of the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku in 2023 was another step towards strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

The large-scale event featured gala concerts, theatre performances, book presentation, exhibition and other events that aimed to highlight Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

