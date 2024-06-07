Shusha City Days kick off in Morocco [PHOTOS]

Shusha City Days have commenced in Rabat, Morocco, Azernews reports.

The event was organized by the Shusha State Reserve in line with the plan of events to designate Shusha city as the Culture Capital of Islamic World 2024.

As part of the event, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov, as well as the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco, Nazim Samadov, met with Minister of Youth, Culture and Communications of Morocco, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid.

The meeting covered the current relations between the two countries, as well as developing of cooperation in the field of culture.

The sides discussed the projects implemented in the historical city of Shusha, programs of cultural events, and issues of further development of relations.

At the end, Muhammad Ben Said was presented with a souvenir from Shusha.

With its diverse cultural heritage, Shusha is a true testament to the Islamic world's legacy.

The city is dotted with historical mosques, mausoleums that demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.

Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque which stand as a symbol of Shusha's religious heritage are considered masterpieces of Eastern architecture.

