Poems of Uzbek poets translated into Azerbaijani

Poems of Uzbek poets have been translated into Azerbaijani language, Azernews reports.

The book which, contains selections from the works of more than twenty poets of modern Uzbek literature, was published at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent.

The bilingual publication titled "A gift to friends" includes works by Zulfiyya Mominova, Shahla Gasimova, Nargisa Asadova, Abdulla Vahsh, Gulzira Sharipova, Zohra Achilova, Shaira Ermatova, Ubaydulla Abdushakhidov, Kamaladdin Shukur, Hasanbay Ghayib and others well-known figures of modern Uzbek poetry.

The poet and translator Shahmammad Daglaroglu translated poems from Uzbek into Azerbaijani. The publication was edited by PhD in Philology, Karimulla Mammadzade.

It is planned to present the book in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in the near future.

Azerbaijan maintains long standing relations with Uzbekistan.Both countries have a rich cultural heritage and have been working together to strengthen their ties and promote cultural exchange.

In recent years, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have cooperated to enhance cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and tourism. This includes joint cultural events, exchanges of artists and cultural groups, and collaborations on preserving and promoting their shared cultural heritage.

Operating since 2019, Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent also contributes to the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Since then, the cultural center has successfully implemented a number of projects, aimed at strengthening the ties between the two countries.

