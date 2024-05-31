Azerbaijan Writers' Union holds book presentation "Qadir Aslan-80" [PHOTOS]

31 May 2024 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Writers' Union has hosted a book presentation "Qadir Aslan-80" published on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the writer, publicist, Honored Journalist Qadir Aslan, Azernews reports.

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, well-known science, culture and public figures participated in the presentation ceremony.

Before the event, the chairman of Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev met with Qadir Aslan and said that the Azerbaijan Writers' Union highly appreciates his rich creativity.

Conveying good and sincere wishes for the anniversary, Anar Rzayev presented Qadir Aslan with an honorary membership card of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union.

Next, the commemorative book "Qadir Aslan - 80" was presented to the readers in the Natavan club of the Writers' Union.

Secretary of International Relations and Translation Affairs of the Azerbaijan International Relations and Translation Affairs Salim Babullaoglu, who spoke at the ceremony, noted that the book features Qadir Aslan's fundamental articles as well as opinions and pleasant memories of well-known science, education, culture and public figures regarding the rich creativity of the jubilee were printed in the book.

Stating that Qadir Aslan has multifaceted creative possibilities, S. Babullaoglu presented a congratulatory letter and a commemorative gift prepared on behalf of the secretariat of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union to the jubilee.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Press Council, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Rashad Majid expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and personally to the author of the book, Salim Babullaoglu, for the release of such a valuable book, which includes Qadir Aslan's work.

"The book reflects the creative life of Qadir Aslan. Qadir Aslan's professional journalistic activity is still important and necessary for us today. I can say with full responsibility that the professional journalistic activities of Gadir Aslan can be shown as an example to the present and future generations," said Rashad Majid.

Congratulating the writer-publicist on his jubilee, Rashad Majid Qadir presented Aslan with an honorary diploma of the Press Council.

Honored Artist Rafiq Hashimov, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint Stock Company, Professor Almaz Ulvi, editor-in-chief of Ulduz magazine Gulu Agses and other well-known figures spoke about the artistic and social merits of Qadir Aslan's work at the event.

At the ceremony, Qadir Aslan expressed his gratitude to the staff of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union for the high value given to his work and the publication of such a valuable book about him.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

