Symphony Orchestra shines at Baku Music Academy [PHOTOS]

31 May 2024 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy has hosted a spectacular concert of the Symphony Orchestra under the leadership of the People's Artist, conductor Ramiz Malik-Aslanov, Azernews reports.

Hector Berlioz's "Fantastic Symphony" and Ludwig Van Beethoven's "Symphony No. 9" (part 1) were presented to the audience by the orchestra consisting of students of the Baku Music Academy's Performance Department.

The performance of young talents was met with thunderous applause.

Note that the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1920 at the request of the prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Many great works of world music such as those of G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others occupy honorable place in the orchestra's repertoire.

Since 2007, the orchestra has been participating in summer festivals in Italy.

