National Carpet Museum marks Azerbaijan Independence Day [PHOTOS]

29 May 2024 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Carpet Museum has hosted an event dedicated to Azerbaijan Independence Day (May 28), Azernews reports.

The grand-daughter of prominent social and political figure Mahammad Amin Rasulzade, Honored Artist Rais Rasulzade, Doctor of Philosophy in History, Associate Professor Firdovsiyya Ahmadova, Doctor of Philological Sciences, Professor Gulu Muharramli spoke about the historical period at the beginning of the 20th century, stressing the importance of establishing the first democratic republic in the Muslim East in Azerbaijan.

Speakers said that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has left an indelible mark in the history of the national statehood with its rich state-building experience, the progressive laws and decisions adopted in the short period of 23 months of its existence.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

