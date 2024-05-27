National Art Museum holds lecture on history of Azerbaijani banknotes [PHOTOS]

27 May 2024 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The National Art Museum has hosted a lecture titled "Banknotes of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic" dedicated to Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The event drew attention to the history of money in Azerbaijan and stimulated interest in studying little-known facts of the Azerbaijani history.

The author of the project is Rustam Huseynov, a numismatist, employee of the Institute of Archeology and Anthropology.

During the lecture, Rustam Huseynov showed samples of banknotes of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, bonds of the Baku City Government and explained in detail their distinguished features and varieties.

In his speech, Rustam Huseynov emphasized the role of banknotes in the history of Azerbaijan.

"These banknotes are of particular interest to historians, since thanks to them it is possible to clarify the details of not only the political, but also the economic history of Azerbaijan. Money is one of the most important regalia of the state, an attribute of power and sovereignty," said Rustam Huseynov.

The facts of the circulation of ADR paper money and the activities of the first State Bank in the history of Azerbaijan aroused great interest among the audience, who were curious about rare banknotes and asked a number of questions.

Of particular interest was the 1920 test example of the upcoming new series of banknotes.

Photo Credits: Kamran Bagirov

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz