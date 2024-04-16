Khatai Arts Center displays art pieces inspired by spring season [PHOTOS]

16 April 2024 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Khatai Arts Centre has presented an exhibition, "Spring Colours," as part of the Republican Children's Drawing Competition.

The event was co-organised by the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Centre with the support of the Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Science and Education, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Khatai Executive Power, and the Azerbaijan Artists Union within the Green World Solidarity Year, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by the director of the Khatai Arts Centre, Zahid Avazov, the representative of the Khatai District Executive Power, Turana Jafarova, the head of the sector at the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Elchin Huseyn, and teachers and artists Gunduz Habibov, Abdulemi Aliyev, and Akif Yarisov.

The main goal of the project was to stimulate the creative activity of children, adolescents, and youth and develop their artistic taste.

As part of the competition, over 700 young talents (10-21 years old) in groups of 15 people, took part in plein air at the Khatai Arts Centre.

During the plein air sessions, the contestants created artistic works with watercolours inspired by the spring season.

The best works will be kept in the collection of the Khatai Arts Centre and will be used in the design of the new Baku Khatai Kids Art at the Centre. A virtual exhibition catalogue will also be prepared.

The exhibition aroused great interest among art lovers. The winners and laureates were awarded certificates and valuable prizes.

