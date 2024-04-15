Ganja State Philharmonic Hall hosts classical music concert [PHOTOS]

15 April 2024 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted an evening of classical music with the support of the Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Department of Culture.

The concert program was presented to the audience in a cozy atmosphere in the foyer of the Philharmonic, Azernews reports.

The event was organized to promote classical art in the country's regions, to discover talented young classical performers from Ganja.

People's Artist of Azerbaijan Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, Honored Artists Tural Abdullayev and Kamali Tagizade, as well as Vasif Bayramov, Rustam Jafarov, Fidan Mammadzade and Gaya Nasibzade performed works by Azerbaijani and world classics Uzeyir Hajibayli, Asaf Zeynalli, Fikrat Amirov, Niyaz, Giacomo Puccini, Ernesto de Curtis and George Bizet. The concert was met with great interest.

