State Children's Philharmonic delights audience with festive concert [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic has delighted the audience with a festive concert at the State Theater of Young Spectators.

The concert was dedicated to the arrival of the Novruz holiday, which reflects the unique traditions of the Azerbaijani people, Azernews reports.

The program was full of interesting, colourful dances, songs, and theatrical scenes with fairy-tale and folk characters like Kosa and Kechal, Bahar Gizi and Goychak Fatma, Jirtdan, and others.

Novruz customs and traditions were demonstrated as part of the event. The concert program included Azerbaijani composers and folk songs and dances.

Musical Children's Theatre, Sadaf Folk Instrument Ensemble, Shams Children's Choir, Gulabatin Vocal Ensemble, and many others.

The program ended with all participants appearing on stage to the music of the Yalli dance, reflecting the strength and unity of the people, their struggle for freedom and independence.

Note that the first day of Novruz falls on the spring equinox on March 20-21. The holiday celebrates the arrival of spring and the start of a new year.

On September 30, 2009, Novruz was included in UNESCO’s List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. On February 23, 2010, the UN declared March 21 the International Day of Novruz.

Azerbaijan is to mark Torpaq Charshanbasi (Soil Tuesday) on March 19. The Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 21.

