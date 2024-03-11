Russian House in Baku celebrates Int'l Women's Day [PHOTOS]

The Baku Music Academy and the Russian House in Baku has organized a pop music concert dedicated to International Women's Day.

Guests were treated to a variety of musical and poetic performances performed by famous artists and musicians just beginning their careers, Azernews reports.

The head of the Russian House in Baku Irek Zinnurov, and the presenter and curator of the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, senior lecturer at the Baku Music Academy Alena Inyakina congratulated them on the holiday, wishing success and happiness to all women.

The concert program featured the Azerbaijani and foreign pop hits of the past and present. Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Anton Vershtandt, soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater Yulia Heydarova, accompanist of the Baku Music Academy Dilara Karimova, artists of the State Choir of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall Kamilla Imanova, Farhad Alakbarov, Elyar Aliyev, artists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ruslan Persan, Irada Isaeva, Irada Abishli, Baku Music Academy's students and graduates Aminat Ahmadova, Nargiz Mammadova, Emil Ismayilov, Gulzar Huseynova, Javid Babayev, as well as poetess Lala Hasanova, pianist Ani Yurina and singer Huseyn Abdullayev.

The gala concert was held to a standing ovation. In conclusion, the concert participants were presented with spring bouquets.

