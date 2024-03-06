Charity Fair "Land in my hand, spring in my heart" opens in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

On March 1, under the organisation of the Nargis Fund, the charity fair "Land in my hand, spring in my heart", heralding the arrival of spring, opened its doors for Baku residents and the city's guests.

This fair, which has been organised since 2019, creates a real Novruz atmosphere in the centre of the city and gives hope to many families.

All funds collected from the financial support of the sponsors of the fair and the rent of the houses built there are used to cover the treatment and operating costs of children suffering from various diseases. Later, detailed information about the financial report and results of the fair was shared on the Fund's official website, www.nargisfund.com and social network accounts.

On the occasion of the opening of the fair, a grand concert program was organised on the territory of Fountain Square. The concert was once again held by the professional Ezel Media team. Tunzale Aghayeva, Narmin Karimbayova, Rasul Afandiyev, Namiq Karachuhurlu, and other popular singers took part in the concert and gave every guest a good mood.

The charity fair "Earth in my hands, spring in my heart" will be held from March 1 to March 30, every day from 11:00 to 23:00.

The official partners of the event are Baku City Executive Power, Azerishiq OJSC, Baku Improvement Service, Azerbaijan State Advertising Agency, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, PASHA Holding Security Service, Styrofor Cut, and HazirJavab.

The charity fair is organised with the invaluable support of the sponsors, like PASHA Holding, Azercell, Coca-Cola, R Group Holding, Azerlotereya, TESS, Trendyol, Lays, Xırta-Xırt and Eat me Kumpir.

The fair consists of 35 large and 20 small houses, 3 two-story restaurants, various constructions and elements related to the Novruz holiday, small booths, a game zone, a photo zone, a 4D cinema, a horror house, a labyrinth room, and various thematic corners.

Detailed information about the fair and a map of the fair are provided on two large monitors installed in the fair area.

Like every year, young residents of boarding schools, orphanages, shelters, and various social service institutions will be special guests of the fair.

The guests of the fair can taste sweets, delicious dishes of national and foreign cuisine at reasonable prices, buy exclusive souvenirs and gifts, play games suitable for all ages, take pictures, and most importantly, share the excitement and joy of the Novruz holiday.

Dear residents of Baku and guests of the city, we are waiting for each of you at the "Land in my hand, spring in my heart" charity fair! Let's welcome the arrival of spring together!

