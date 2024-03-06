TURKSOY artists demonstrate their art pieces in Heydar Aliyev Center [PHOTOS]

6 March 2024 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev Centre has opened an international exhibition of artists from the Turkic world.

The exhibition titled "TOMRIS" is co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Heydar Aliyev Centre, and the International Organisation of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Azernews reports.

A total of 20 artists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan participated in the project.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stressed that Tomris, considered a historical figure, is one of the central figures of the Turkic world.

"Tomris is an iconic figure of art from both the West and the East. The great masters of the Renaissance turned to her image, which was recreated in the works of Herodotus. Although Turkic artists, writers, and other artists turned to the image of Tomris in the 20th century, today it, however, has acquired a new vision, a new colour," the deputy minister said.

According to her, the current exhibition reflects different approaches and different artistic styles in the image of Tomris.

"Tomris combines the features of a ruler, a commander, and, at the same time, a woman, a mother. It occupies a special place in Turkic history and culture," S. Yusifova added.

TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev noted that the exhibition, which is dedicated to Tomris, the first female ruler and commander, and which takes place on the eve of March 8—International Women's Day—is designed to emphasise the importance that the peoples of the Turkic world attach to women.

"Many historical works have been written about Tomris, and her image has been created in cinema and theatre. It attracted great attention from both the world and artists from the Turkic world and enriched our cultural heritage. The opening of the current exhibition in Azerbaijan is of particular significance. According to the information we received from historical sources, Tomris Khatun lived on these lands and was the first woman ruler of the Turkic world," the TURKSOY Secretary General said.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, said that the art works of contemporary artists reflect the common heritage, heroes, history, and traditions. She emphasised that holding such events helps to build bridges between Turkic peoples who have common roots.

Members of the Kazakhstan's Union of Artists, Botagoz Tolesh, editor-in-chief of the Ədəbiyyat newspaper Azer Turan, first deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani Artists' Union, People's Artist Salhab Mammadov, People's Artist Sakit Mammadov shared their thoughts about the exhibition.

After the speeches, awards were presented on behalf of TURKSOY to the artists whose works were presented at the exhibition.

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry was awarded a special TURKSOY prize.

Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition.

