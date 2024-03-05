Azerbaijani People's Artist elected chairman of Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union

5 March 2024 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

People's Artist Rasim Balayev has been elected chairman of the newly-established Azerbaijan Cinematographers Union.

The decision was announced at the conference of cinematographers held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The issue of the merger of the two film unions came up last year. On July 26, 2023, a joint meeting of both unions' management boards was held, and a joint statement on the merger of both organisations was adopted.

In his speech, People's Artist Rasim Balayev Rasim Balayev expressed his hope that the Azerbaijani film industry will further develop.

"Azerbaijani cinema is in resuscitation. It is possible to revive it. I believe that. We all have to believe," he said.

The conference discusses the creation of the United Cinema Union and approving the charter, as well as the issues of electing its chairman and board of directors.

The board of the newly created union included more than 30 filmmakers. Among them are People's Artists Shafiga Mammadova, Vagif Mustafayev, People's Writer Anar Rzayev, Honoured Artist Jamil Guliyev, and others.

