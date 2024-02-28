From Shabran to Baku: Ancient art & national heritage showcased in Leyla Khazary Art Qallery [PHOTOS]

28 February 2024 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Leyla Khazary Art Qallery has opened an exhibition "In the Footsteps of Heritage" (İrsin izi ilə) following the results of a week-long art symposium of Azerbaijani artists held in Shabran.

Co-organized by Leyla Khazary Art Qallery and Shabran Wellbeing Resort, the project united talented artists like Eldar Babazade, Mir Azer Abdullayev, Erkin Alakbarli, Ali Maharram, Emin Asgarov, Roya Hasan, Anar Huseynzade, Elshan Karaja, Elnur Mahmudov, Javid Mammadov, Tarana Seyid and Rauf Shamilzade, who created their new works almost online, right during the symposium. These colourful works became the decoration of the exhibition, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by the head of the Leyla Khazary Art Qallery, Chairman of the NGO "Support for Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage Crafts and Creative Industry" (Azərbaycan Mədəni İrs Sənətkarlığına Dəstək və Kreativ Sənaye), founder-director of the Ateshgah Art Centre Ayten Hasanova, the art director of Shabran Wellbeing Resort Arif Ibadullayev, and lecturer at the Department of Design at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Mir Azer Abdullayev.

The importance of the project in popularising the rich national heritage, traditions, and examples of ancient art of the Azerbaijani people was stressed at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The embodiment of ancient forms of art in paintings created by modern artists leads to a unique creation of bridges between centuries, the harmony and unity of national heritage, and modern painting.

Launched in 2022, the project "In the Footsteps of Heritage" also aims at increasing attention to the tourism potential of the picturesque corners of Azerbaijan. The event aroused great interest among art lovers. The project participants were awarded special diplomas.

