Memory of Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Vienna [PHOTOS]

The memory of Khojaly genocide victims has been commemorated in Vienna, A series of paintings themed "Cry of Khojaly" by Azerbaijani artist Nazim Mammadov (1934 -2004) were showcased as part of the event, Azernews reports.

Many public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Vienna and the Azerbaijani Diaspora participated in the event.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria, Rovshan Sadigbayli, spoke about the Khojaly genocide, which is one of the most cruel and bloody crimes of the 20th century.

It was noted that the exhibition of artist Nazim Mammadov, through the language of art, reflects the horrors of the most brutal crime against humanity.

In his works, the artist reflects on canvas, with the help of paint, the life stories, destinies, and horrors of the victims of the tragedy.

Lithuanian military journalist, photographer Richardas Lapaitis spoke about the terrible scenes he saw in Agdam, where the victims of the Khojaly genocide were taken at that time.

The head of the NGO Arts Council in Azerbaijan, Dadash Mammadov, informed the event participants about the works of artist Nazim Mamedov dedicated to the Khojaly genocide. It was noted that the collection contains works created by the artist over ten years, and some of these works are exhibited at an exhibition in Vienna.

As part of the event, a documentary film "Endless Corridor" by Lithuanian director Andreas Brokas was shown.

In the documentary film, military journalist Richardas Lapaitis visited Azerbaijan many years later, met with people who survived that tragedy, and learned heartbreaking stories about how old people, women, and children of Khojaly fled along an endless corridor from bombings and bloody massacres.

The film's producers are Andreas Brokas and Grammy Award winner Gerald Rafshoon. The film received a number of international film awards.

The tragic events unfolded on February 25-26, 1992, when Armenian armed forces, with direct support from the 366th regiment of the former USSR stationed in Khankandi in Azerbaijan's Garabagh region, launched a brutal attack on Khojaly from multiple directions.

The result was devastating, with approximately 613 civilians, predominantly women and children, losing their lives in the massacre.

Additionally, around 1,000 individuals were left disabled, eight families were completely wiped out, 25 children were orphaned, and 130 children lost at least one parent.

Furthermore, 1,275 innocent people were taken captive, and the whereabouts of 150 individuals remain unknown to this day.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz