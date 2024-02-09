Renowned musician to give concert at Heydar Aliyev Center

9 February 2024 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Renowned pianist and composer Steve Barakatt will give a concert at Heydar Aliyev Center on February 10 as part of the Neoreality World Tour, Azernews reports.

Born in 1973 in Quebec, Canada, to a Lebanese family, Barakatt is a musician, composer, and producer who excels in both classical and jazz.

His concert in Baku will be divided into two segments, featuring songs from the musician's most recent album as well as old favorites.

Steve Barakatt is not just a musician but also a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). He wrote the UNICEF song "Laylay," which has been played in space and appears in a video promoting children's rights.

His compositions have appeared on more than 150 television broadcasts worldwide, including the Monaco Grand Prix.

In 2005, his acclaimed symphonic composition "Ad vitam aeternam" premiered at Quebec's Grand Theatre. Two pieces from the composer's famed work will also be performed at the Baku concert.

Steve Barakatt, a renowned composer, pianist, music producer, and creative director, has collaborated with many notable performers, record labels, organizations, and top orchestras. The Premier of Quebec appointed him Chevalier de l'Ordre National du Québec in 2020.

