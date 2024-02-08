Azerbaijani language lessons start in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

8 February 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani language lessons have started at the universities in Uzbekistan.

The classes are taught by an experienced teacher from Azerbaijan, Matanet Khudiyeva, Azernews reports.

Students of the Philological Faculty of the Tashkent State Pedagogical University study the Azerbaijani alphabet, phonetics, vocabulary, grammar, and methods of studying.

According to the agreement between the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan and the Monitoring Centre under the State Language Commission, since January of this year, the chief specialist of the centre, scientist Matanet Khudiyeva, has been sent to Tashkent for the purpose of teaching the Azerbaijani language at universities in Uzbekistan.

The Azerbaijani language lessons held at the Tashkent State Pedagogical University and the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies were met with great interest by students.

In the near future, universities in Uzbekistan will teach Azerbaijani literature and history, along with the Azerbaijani language.

