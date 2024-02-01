People's Artist Mubariz Tagiyev celebrates his birthday with spectacular concert [PHOTOS]

For the first time, Ganja State Philharmonic has hosted a solo concert by People's Artist Mubariz Tagiyev.

At the concert "Xatirə" (Memory), the pop singer, who performs compositions in the genres of jazz, rock and pop, presented his hits and new songs to a standing ovation from the audience, Azernews reports.

The concert program was also attended by Philharmonic soloists, including Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, Samir Mammadov, Yagub Yagubzadeh, Ali Mammadov, Azer Verdiyev, Vasif Bayramov, who, accompanied by a pop ensemble under the direction of Shahriyar Tagiyev, performed compositions from Mubariz Tagiyev's repertoire.

This year the Azerbaijani pop singer turns 76 years old. Mubariz Tagiyev was born on January 31, 1946 in Yerevan. Tagiyev’s father was a kamanchi worker, and his mother was a journalist.

In 1972, he and his family moved to Baku. He was a soloist of the State Song Theater, directed by the legendary Rashid Behbudov, and later of the pop-symphony orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Television and Radio, conducted by Rafig Babayev.

He took part in the All-Union Television Festival "Song-87". Tagiyev was also a professional swimmer. Along with his unforgettable hits, the People's Artist performed songs in the films "Genie in the Neighborhood" (1985), "The One and Only" (1986), "Wedding Ring"(1991), "The Hard Way" (2006), and the TV series "The Secret" (2012 ) etc.

