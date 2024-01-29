Voice of Youth Festival to be held in country

29 January 2024 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

The 10th Voice of Youth Festival will be held in Azerbaijan on February 1-3.

Organised by the Culture Ministry, the festival aims to increase the interest of young people in the creative field as well as identify new talents, Azernews reports.

As part of the festival, a series of events will be held in the capital city of Baku and in the Ganja, Gakh, and Salyan districts.

The festival's tenth edition will cover such areas of art as music, theatre, painting, decorative arts, and applied arts.

Among the youth representatives who will perform at the country's leading cultural institutions will be musicians, actors, artists, fashion designers, etc.

With the participation of young people, concerts, puppet shows, creative fairs, and thematic exhibitions will be organised in different cities.

For the first time, a concert program dedicated to ashiq art will be held as part of the festival.

On the occasion of Youth Day on February 2, Open Doors Day will be held in museums under the Culture Ministry

For young people aged 14 to 29 years old, admission to museums on this day will be free.

