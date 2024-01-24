Film about Shusha city's contribution to Islamic culture to be produced ​

24 January 2024 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

A documentary film will be shot about the historical and religious heritage of the city of Shusha and the people of Shusha who contributed to the development of Islamic culture.

This is reflected in the Action Plan for declaring the city of Shusha the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024, approved by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Azernews reports.

Filming was entrusted to the Culture Ministry, the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures, the Special Representative Office of the President in Shusha, and Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasts (CJSC).

The documentary will be dubbed into several languages.

Recall that Azerbaijan's Shusha city was declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024 at the 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the Islamic World held in Doha last year.

With its diverse cultural heritage, Shusha is a true testament to the Islamic world's legacy.

The city is dotted with historical mosques and mausoleums that demonstrate the Islamic world's architectural brilliance.

Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque and Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, which stand as symbols of Shusha's religious heritage, are considered masterpieces of Eastern architecture.

The building of the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was designed by well-known architect Karbalayi Safikhan Garabaghi in 1763-1769 at the order of Garabagh ruler Ibrahim Khalil Khan.

The mosque stopped functioning after the Armenian invasion of Azerbaijan's territories.

Construction of the Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque was completed with the orders of Govhar Agha, daughter of Ibrahim Khalil Khan, approximately eight years before the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was built.

After the end of the Armenian invasion, restoration work started at the mosques.

Despite all the challenges, the city has managed to preserve its religious and cultural heritage.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, 2022 was declared the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

Many projects were successfully implemented in Azerbaijan and other countries within the Year of Shusha.

Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023.

A number of events of cultural significance, including the Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days, the International Festival of Children's Creativity, Wonderland Shusha 2023 International Scout Camp, and other events, were organised in Shusha in accordance with the Action Plan.

The city's rich legacy continues to unite people through a shared appreciation for art and culture.

