Expert council is established under the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture

Under the Ministry of Culture, an expert council was established to assess the content of annual repertoires of theater-performance institutions and performances prepared on the basis of state orders.

Azernews reports about this with reference to the ministry.

The Council supervises the annual repertoires proposed by the theater-performance institutions under the Ministry of Culture and the performances prepared on the basis of the state order, the profile of the relevant theaters, their compliance with national and moral values, the interests of citizens, society and the state, advanced practice in the field, and quality criteria.

The first meeting of the Expert Council was held on January 18. It was noted that the projects presented for the repertoire should be in accordance with the directions of activity of the respective theaters, the interests of citizens, society and the state, as well as be based on advanced experience in the field, and attention should be paid to the quality factor. It is important that the director's solution of the projects and the interpretation of the artist meet the requirements of the modern era. During the selection of the repertoire, points such as the protection, development and enrichment of the Azerbaijani language and cultural values, the formation of the artistic and aesthetic taste of the society, especially the education of young people and their upbringing in the spirit of patriotism should be taken into account.

It was also stated at the meeting that when preparing the projects, the correct justification of the idea, the clarity of the goals and objectives, as well as the relevance of the topic and the compliance with the priority directions related to the development of culture are points to be noted.

The expert council created by the relevant order of the Ministry of Culture is headed by Israfil Israfilov, an honored art worker, doctor of art studies, professor, chairman of the Council of Theater Directors of Turkic-Speaking Peoples.

Nine members are represented in the council, including Honored art workers, professors Maryam Alizadeh, Aydın Talibzadeh, Ali Amirli, and sociologists, psychologists and theater artists are among the experts.

