Composition dedicated to Shusha wins international prize [PHOTOS]

18 December 2023 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The worldwide competition awarded third place to the classical music composition honouring Shusha, the cultural centre of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Austrian composer, music theorist, and ethnomusicologist Aria Torkanbouri wrote the song "Shusha Resounds" in 2021. "Shusha Resounds" is a piece devoted to the memory of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, a renowned Azerbaijani composer, musicologist, music theorist, and publicist. The composition of the work was based on themes and motifs from a few of U. Hajibeyli's chosen works.

The piece was filmed on video and entered into the III International Competition of the "National Music and Global Culture Society" in New York. It was performed by the Vienna-based "Ost Ensemble" at the Azerbaijan Culture Centre. The piece of art received the third-place prize in the contest.

Noteworthy is the fact that "Uzeyir Hajibeyli" won the prize for this work in the 2021 "National Society of Music and Global Culture" First International Competition.

