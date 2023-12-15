Azerbaijani artists demonstrate art pieces in Paris [PHOTOS]

15 December 2023 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

UNESCO Community Association has hosted an exhibition dedicated to the influence of Pablo Picasso's work on contemporary artists.

he exhibition featured works by artists from different countries, including Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmer Narimanbayova, Azernews reports.

The art pieces by Azerbaijani artists were presented by Togrul Narimanbayov Association operating in France.

Founded in 2017, the association aims to strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and France.

Togrul Narimanbayov's Association is actively involved in the promotion of young talents from around the world. The association successfully cooperates with leading world organizations.

The association was established at the initiative of a daughter of a prominent representative of Azerbaijani art, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova.

Children's creativity was also demonstrated as part of the event.

The exhibition included art works by Asmar Narimanbayova, Yegana Huseynova, Leyla Aliyeva and her students, Margarita Karimova-Sokolova, who lives in Germany, members of the art studio under her leadership, Turkish artist K. Muzaffer Gençer, as well as members of UNESCO of Piraeus & Islands.

Most of the works were painted in the Cubist style and executed in bright colors.

Earlier, an international symposium was held at UNESCO headquarters to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso, in which artists and art historians from different countries took part.

Over two days of encounters, round-table discussions, lectures, events, and exhibition visits, the symposium brought together all the Celebration's partners - institutions, curators, researchers, and artists to discuss the topics covered by the event.

