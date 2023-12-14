Fikrat Amirov's ballet leaves Qatari spectators in awe [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

Fikrat Amirov's ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" has fascinated theater lovers in Doha.

The Mariinsky Theater's Primorsky Stage presented the ballet in Qatar under the baton of the principal conductor and musical director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, Azernews reports.

The ballet's new version was staged by the artistic director of the ballet company of the Primorsky Stage, Russian Honored Art Worker Eldar Aliyev.

The premiere performance of the ballet troupe in Doha was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar Mahir Aliyev, representatives of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission, and Qatar's prominent public figures.

The traditional Azerbaijani instrument tar, part of the orchestra, was played by Natalya Medvedeva and soloist of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Ramin Azimov.

The skill of the ballet dancers, who demonstrated the oriental tales through magnificent dances, left the audience in awe.

During the ballet show, viewers were able to feel the atmosphere of the mysterious East, admire the stunning costumes and scenery, and appreciate the skill of the artists.

At the end of each performance, the audience stood and greeted the ballet dancers, Azerbaijani conductor Ayyub Guliyev and choreographer Eldar Aliyev.

In February-March, the ballet "One Thousand and One Nights" will be staged in St. Petersburg (Russia) as well as in Beijing (China).

