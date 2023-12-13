Culture Ministry launches Creative Ecosystem & Industry Award

13 December 2023 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry has started the acceptance for Creative Ecosystem and Industry Award.

The award aims to increase the importance of the creative industry sector, popularize the activities of representatives of this field, promote the development of entrepreneurship in the field of culture, and support the professional development of talented individuals, Azernews reports.

The prize will be presented based on the results of the competition. Applications are accepted in six categories of creative clusters (cinema, animation, theater, literature, design, fine arts, applied arts/handicrafts, dance, music, cooking, gaming technology, cultural startups (cultech) for culture and creative industries ( hereinafter MYS):

- Business Initiative of the Year – for the successful implementation of a new business model over the past year. Selected from among business entities established in the Republic of Azerbaijan and operating in the MYS field;

- Innovation Project of the Year - selected from among the projects launched during the last year in Azerbaijan and (or) carried out mostly within the country, which contributed to the innovative development of MYS in the country and had real results;

- Creative Space of the Year - selected from among the spaces that over the past year have created conditions for the formation of creative communities and the implementation of creative activities;

- Significant event of the year – selected from the number of significant events (events) held in the country and (or) abroad during the last year that contributed to the development of MYS in Azerbaijan;

- Ecosystem Player - selected from among institutions (legal entities) registered in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as individuals whose activities contributed to the development of MYS in the country over the past year;

- Special Award – awarded by the decision of the jury to applicants who participated in the competition, who made a special contribution to the development of MYS in the country, as well as outside the competition.

The selection of candidates will be carried out by a jury, which includes representatives of the culture and creative industries as well as independent experts.

Those wishing to take part in the competition can submit their candidacy by registering on the official website award.creative.az.

